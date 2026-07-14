McCullum sorry for England defeats after 'romantic' finish with Stokes

LONDON (AFP) – Brendon McCullum has apologised for the unsuccessful end of his reign as England's Test coach, saying "it's time for someone else to have a go" while insisting it is "romantic" his tenure and that of former captain Ben Stokes ended in the same match.

McCullum, who will remain in charge of England's limited-overs set-up, was axed from the red-ball role he had held since 2022 after overseeing seven defeats in the team's last nine Tests.

The former New Zealand captain was said to have "stood down" in an England and Wales Cricket Board statement released Sunday but McCullum had no qualms in admitting Monday he had been dismissed.

"Yeah, I got a tap on the shoulder," he told reporters in Birmingham on the eve of the first one-day international against India at Edgbaston.

"I was disappointed but at the same time I fully respect the decision. We're in a results business and fundamentally our results weren't good enough. It’s time for someone else to have a go.

"We didn't always get it right. For that, I put my hand up."

England's recent 2-1 loss at home to New Zealand, which culminated with the international retirement of Test captain Stokes, marked the end of his reign as red-ball coach.

But the writing was on the wall for the 44-year-old McCullum following a woeful 4-1 Ashes reverse in Australia concluded in January which saw the England squad accused of fostering a drinking culture.

'NOT GOOD ENOUGH'

That extended England's mediocre record in showpiece series against the other members of the so-called 'Big Three', losing away to Australia and India and drawing 2-2 against both countries on home soil.

"We just weren't quite able to win those big series, against India and Australia, the two marquee series," said McCullum.

"We just weren't able to get the results and for that I guess I can only say sorry. I was the leader of that group. I was in charge of the team culturally, in charge of the team tactically, in charge of the team results-wise as well."

McCullum added: "If you don't get the results, being a results business, fundamentally you get replaced. I've been around this game for 20-odd years and I know if you aren’t getting the results, someone else needs an opportunity.

"I put my hand up for that and accept it wasn't good enough."

McCullum heads into the three-match ODI campaign against India buoyed by England's 4-0 clean sweep of the T20 world champions.

But by reverting to separate coaches for Test and white-ball cricket, England risk a repeat of the clashes over player availability between Andy Flower and Ashley Giles from 2012-14.

Flower, a three-time Ashes-winning coach who led England to number one in the Test rankings in his previous reign, has been touted as McCullum's red-ball successor.

"Once the new coach comes into play we will sit down and unpick a lot of this stuff," McCullum said. "I'm sure that will be a collaborative process."

McCullum also said it was fitting his last Test in charge also marked the end of Stokes's time on the international stage, with the all-rounder dramatically announcing his retirement from England duty during the series finale against New Zealand at Trent Bridge less than two weeks ago.

The duo came together four years ago and were the driving forces behind England's aggressive 'Bazball' approach to Test cricket.

"I got some nice messages from Stokesy, actually," McCullum told the BBC. "I guess, in a romantic kind of way there’s something about Stokesy and me going out together.

"We started it together and we go out together, and I have no problem with that."

