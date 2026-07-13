Mladenovic and Guo win Wimbledon women's doubles title

LONDON (AFP) – France's Kristina Mladenovic and China's Guo Hanyu won the Wimbledon women's doubles title on Sunday with a final victory over second seeds Gabriela Dabrowski and Luisa Stefani.

The 10th seeds eased to a 6-3, 7-5 win on Centre Court.

It was a seventh Grand Slam women's doubles triumph for Mladenovic, making her the first Frenchwoman to win the Wimbledon doubles title since 1937.

"I'm very proud to be standing here with her," said Mladenovic of her partnership with Guo, which started this year.

"It was a lot of work on and off the court and a lot of fun."

Former singles world number 10 Mladenovic and Guo also reached the French Open quarter-finals last month.

It was another near-miss in the Grand Slams this year for Canada's Dabrowski and Brazilian Stefani, after semi-final defeats at the Australian and French Opens.

