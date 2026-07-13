Pakistan team departs for West Indies tour for two-match Test series

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan’s Test cricket team has departed from Islamabad for Doha as part of its journey to the West Indies tour.

The squad will travel onward via London before reaching the Caribbean, where it will compete in a two-match ICC World Test Championship series.

Back on the road

Honoured by the responsibility and ready for what's ahead.

Keep us in your prayers#PakistanZindabad pic.twitter.com/mBMNOCsVPs — Babar Azam (@babarazam258) July 13, 2026

The Test matches are scheduled to be played in Port of Spain and Tobago in Trinidad and Tobago.

Before departure, the national squad completed a three-day training camp at Rawalpindi Stadium, which also included a practice match.

Pakistan will play a four-day warm-up game from July 18 to 21 as part of its preparations for the upcoming Test series.

