Wyatt-Hodge stars as England ease into Women's T20 World Cup semi-finals

LONDON (AFP) – Danni Wyatt-Hodge's fine innings at the top of the order laid the foundation for England's 38-run win over the West Indies at Lord's on Wednesday as the tournament hosts moved into the semi-finals of the Women's T20 World Cup.

Wyatt-Hodge's 65 was the cornerstone of England's 186-7 also featuring a useful 43 from former captain Heather Knight.

West Indies never truly threatened a target of 187 and finished on 148-5 in their 20 overs, with Chinelle Henry's unbeaten 51 ensuring they batted out their full allocation even if they rarely threatened to get the runs they required.

Victory saw England, without a major women's trophy since winning the 2017 50-over World Cup on home soil, make it four wins out of four at this tournament.

Wyatt-Hoge struck eight fours in a fine 42-ball innings before she was run-out by team-mate Knight, who helped bolster England's total and once the hosts removed Hayley Matthews in contentious fashion for 14, the result was rarely in doubt

England's win, achieved without injured captain Nat Sciver-Brunt, and ahead of their final pool fixture with New Zealand, has secured a last-four berth

West Indies' hopes were all but dashed when Matthews was given out caught behind by wicket=keeper Amy Jones off Linsey Smith.

England reviewed the original not out decision and while a spike was visible on UltraEdge, there was a gap between bat and ball.

Nevertheless, TV umpire Nimali Perera eventually ruled in England's favour much to Matthews’s evident despair.

Matthews fell for 14 off 17 balls, but only after a brief show of dissent on the field before she continued her complaints with match referee Shandre Fritz.

Without captain Matthews, West Indies quickly collapsed to 69-4 after a fine catch on the boundary rope by Alice Capsey gave stand-in skipper Charlie Dean the first of two wickets.

