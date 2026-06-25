Home Budget Live TV Pakistan World Sports Business Showbiz Shows Videos Technology Discover Pakistan Health Crime Fake News Weird

Wyatt-Hodge stars as England ease into Women's T20 World Cup semi-finals

Wyatt-Hodge stars as England ease into Women's T20 World Cup semi-finals
Updated on

Summary Danni Wyatt-Hodge's fine innings at the top of the order laid the foundation for England's 38-run win over the West Indies at Lord's on Wednesday.

LONDON (AFP) – Danni Wyatt-Hodge's fine innings at the top of the order laid the foundation for England's 38-run win over the West Indies at Lord's on Wednesday as the tournament hosts moved into the semi-finals of the Women's T20 World Cup.

Wyatt-Hodge's 65 was the cornerstone of England's 186-7 also featuring a useful 43 from former captain Heather Knight.

West Indies never truly threatened a target of 187 and finished on 148-5 in their 20 overs, with Chinelle Henry's unbeaten 51 ensuring they batted out their full allocation even if they rarely threatened to get the runs they required.

Victory saw England, without a major women's trophy since winning the 2017 50-over World Cup on home soil, make it four wins out of four at this tournament.

Wyatt-Hoge struck eight fours in a fine 42-ball innings before she was run-out by team-mate Knight, who helped bolster England's total and once the hosts removed Hayley Matthews in contentious fashion for 14, the result was rarely in doubt

England's win, achieved without injured captain Nat Sciver-Brunt, and ahead of their final pool fixture with New Zealand, has secured a last-four berth

West Indies' hopes were all but dashed when Matthews was given out caught behind by wicket=keeper Amy Jones off Linsey Smith.

England reviewed the original not out decision and while a spike was visible on UltraEdge, there was a gap between bat and ball.

Nevertheless, TV umpire Nimali Perera eventually ruled in England's favour much to Matthews’s evident despair.

Matthews fell for 14 off 17 balls, but only after a brief show of dissent on the field before she continued her complaints with match referee Shandre Fritz.

Without captain Matthews, West Indies quickly collapsed to 69-4 after a fine catch on the boundary rope by Alice Capsey gave stand-in skipper Charlie Dean the first of two wickets.
 

Browse Topics
Cricket Sports

Related News

England captain Stokes 'man enough' to apologise for curfew breach
West Indies brace for Sri Lanka challenge as Da Silva returns
Pakistan suffer 14th straight defeat in FIH Pro Hockey League as England claim 2-1 victory
Trump to attend FIFA World Cup final and present trophy, says Infantino
Featured

International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking being observed today

President urges nation to embrace Karbala's message of truth, sacrifice on Ashura

PM urges nation to draw guidance from teachings of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA)

Pakistan, China co-host UNSC meeting on implementation of resolutions

Rubio says no country has right to charge for using an international waterway