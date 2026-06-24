Trump to attend FIFA World Cup final and present trophy, says Infantino

NEW YORK (Web Desk) – FIFA president Gianni Infantino has confirmed that US President Donald Trump will attend the 2026 FIFA World Cup final and present the trophy to the winning team.

The final is scheduled to take place on 19 July at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey. According to Infantino, Trump will be present for the showpiece event and the two will watch the match together before taking part in the trophy presentation ceremony.

Speaking in an interview, the FIFA chief said he looked forward to enjoying the occasion with the US president and sharing in the celebrations after the match.

Although Trump has not attended any matches during the tournament so far, White House World Cup Task Force executive director Andrew Giuliani said the president's busy schedule had prevented him from doing so. He added that Trump has always maintained a keen interest in major sporting events.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup, which began on 11 June, is being jointly hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico. A total of 104 matches are scheduled during the tournament, with the United States staging 78 of them.

Trump previously attracted attention during last year's FIFA Club World Cup trophy ceremony when he remained on stage after presenting the trophy, prompting surprised reactions from some players.

His expected appearance at football's biggest occasion is likely to once again place him at the centre of global attention.