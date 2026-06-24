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Matt Henry becomes world No. 1 Test bowler, ending New Zealand's 36-year wait

Matt Henry becomes world No. 1 Test bowler, ending New Zealand's 36-year wait
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Summary New Zealand pacer Matt Henry has climbed to the top of the ICC Test bowling rankings after his 11-wicket haul against England, becoming the country's first No. 1 Test bowler in 36 years.

LONDON (Web Desk)  — New Zealand fast bowler Matt Henry has reached the summit of the ICC Test bowling rankings, becoming the first Kiwi to achieve the feat in 36 years and only the third New Zealand player to top the list.

Henry's rise comes after a remarkable performance in the second Test against England at The Oval, where he claimed 11 wickets in the match. The 34-year-old took five wickets in the first innings and followed it up with six more in the second innings to inspire New Zealand to a commanding 253-run victory and level the series.

His outstanding display propelled him six places up the rankings to 870 rating points, putting him level with India pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah at the top of the Test bowlers' standings.

Henry became only the third New Zealand bowler to occupy the No. 1 position, ending a wait stretching back to 1990. His achievement underlines the consistency and impact he has shown in recent years across all conditions.

Meanwhile, England veteran batter Joe Root regained the No. 1 spot in the ICC Test batting rankings. Root scored 46 and 77 in the Oval Test, allowing him to overtake compatriot Harry Brook and Australia’s Travis Head.

Root's return to the top further strengthened his reputation as one of the finest batters of the modern era, while Henry's rise capped a memorable week for New Zealand cricket.

 

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