Pakistan suffer 14th straight defeat in FIH Pro Hockey League as England claim 2-1 victory

LONDON (Dunya News) – Pakistan’s struggles in the FIH Pro Hockey League continued as the national team suffered their 14th consecutive defeat in the tournament.

The Green Shirts were beaten 2-1 by England in their latest match played in London, following their defeat against India in the previous fixture.

The result extended Pakistan’s difficult run in the competition, with the team still searching for its first point of the campaign. Despite finding the net once against England, Pakistan were unable to hold off the hosts, who secured the victory with a narrow margin.

England took control of the contest and managed to overcome Pakistan with a 2-1 scoreline. The national side’s only goal came through Rana Waheed Ashraf, who provided a moment of relief for Pakistan during the encounter.

The defeat came after Pakistan had already suffered a loss against arch-rivals India in the same phase of the FIH Pro Hockey League. England’s victory further added pressure on Pakistan as they continue their campaign without registering a point.

The FIH Pro Hockey League features some of the world’s leading hockey nations, with teams competing across a series of international fixtures throughout the season.

Pakistan will now prepare for their next match against traditional rivals India, scheduled to take place on 26th June. The upcoming clash will provide another opportunity for the national team to end its losing streak and open its points account in the competition.