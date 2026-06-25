Women's T20 World Cup: Australia beat Pakistan by 113 runs

HEADINGLEY (Web Desk) - Australia cruised to a comfortable 113-run victory over Pakistan in the Women's T20 World Cup on Tuesday, but there may be concern over a finger injury to Beth Mooney.

The Australian wicketkeeper dislocated the middle finger of her right hand twice during Pakistan's run chase at Headingley.

She received treatment but played on despite the injury, taking two catches off the bowling of Annabel Sutherland in the 14th over to end Pakistan's innings.

Mooney had already been troubled by injury during the tournament, having suffered from back stiffness during Australia's 98-run win over the Netherlands last Saturday.

Earlier in the match against Pakistan, Mooney was dismissed for a duck on the first ball of the match.

Australia were able to overcome the poor start to make 199-7, with Ellyse Perry impressing with 71 from 48 deliveries.

Perry and Georgia Voll (39) combined for a 56-ball century partnership to steer Australia to its healthy total.

"I really enjoyed my innings," Perry said.

"The powerplay is the best time to bat, I wanted to keep taking the game on."

Pakistan were all out for 86 runs in 13.4 overs in reply, with Australia captain Sophie Molineux (2-6), Perry (2-9) and Sutherland (2-12) the pick of the bowlers.

Opener Muneeba Ali played a lone hand with the bat for Pakistan, scoring 32 from 25 deliveries.

Australia are unbeaten from four matches ahead of its final group fixture against India at Lord's on Sunday.

