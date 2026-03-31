Tuchel defends Rice and Saka after England withdrawals

LONDON (AFP) – Thomas Tuchel insisted Declan Rice and Bukayo Saka were desperate to play for England against Japan after the Arsenal stars pulled out of the squad ahead of Tuesday's friendly.

Rice and Saka watched from the stands when England drew 1-1 against Uruguay on Friday, having been allowed to join up with Tuchel's group later than most of their team-mates to give them time to rest.

The pair were among five injury withdrawals on Saturday, along with Arsenal team-mate Noni Madueke.

Rice, Saka and Madueke are among 10 Arsenal players to have withdrawn from their respective national teams in recent days.

The mass exodus has raised questions about Arsenal potentially suggesting to their stars that they prioritise the club's treble bid over their countries' friendlies.

Arsenal are nine points clear at the top of the Premier League as they chase a first English title since 2004, and are still in contention in the Champions League and FA Cup.

But Tuchel was adamant Rice and Saka were hoping to feature for England in their final friendlies on home soil before the World Cup in June and July.

"They joined, had a medical assessment, wanted desperately to play, to just get the narrative straight. Wanted desperately to be involved," Tuchel told reporters on Monday.

"The risk for making it worse was just way too big. They were both clearly in discomfort when we did the medical assessment, so it made absolutely no sense that they stayed."

'I'M NOT UPSET'

Crystal Palace midfielder Adam Wharton pulled out with an issue that was "more discomfort than a big injury".

Manchester City defender John Stones left before the friendly against Japan due to a calf issue.

The centre-back has only made five appearances for City since last playing for England in November.

"It's not ideal for John and not for us, of course, and John was gutted that he had this minor incident again, which was not a big injury but given the history we had to be careful," Tuchel said.

"He has a lot of credit with me in the bank still. He is a key player for us, as a starter or as a substitute."

Tuchel admitted the withdrawals were frustrating, but the German was not surprised given the toll on players towards the end of a gruelling season.

"It's disappointing, but I'm not upset with the players. I'm not angry with the players," he said.

"I got the feeling that everyone was desperate to come. Some of the injured players even stayed to do their treatment here, start their treatment here.

"That just shows me they want to be around the group."

