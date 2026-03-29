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Karachi Kings defeat Lahore Qalandars by four wickets in PSL 11 thriller

Karachi Kings defeat Lahore Qalandars by four wickets in PSL 11 thriller
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Summary Karachi Kings reached the target in the 19th over, sealing the win on the third ball

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Karachi Kings secured a four-wicket victory over Lahore Qalandars in the sixth match of Pakistan Super League 11, successfully chasing a modest target of 129 runs at Gaddafi Stadium.

Karachi Kings reached the target in the 19th over, sealing the win on the third ball.

Mohammad Wasim Jr. led the chase with a crucial 38-run knock, while Saad Baig scored 19, Moeen Ali added 18, and Khushdil Shah contributed 13 runs. Captain David Warner managed just 8 runs.

Salman Ali Agha was dismissed for a duck, while Azam Khan made 14. Abbas Afridi remained unbeaten on 10 to help guide his side home.

For Lahore Qalandars, captain Shaheen Shah Afridi delivered an outstanding bowling performance, claiming four wickets for 18 runs, though it was not enough to secure victory.

Haris Rauf proved expensive, conceding 45 runs for just one wicket, while Mustafizur Rahman picked up one wicket.

Earlier, Lahore Qalandars posted 128 for 9 in their allotted 20 overs after opting to bat first.

Abdullah Shafique top-scored with 33 runs, followed by Haseebullah Khan with 28 and Sikandar Raza with 19. Muhammad Naeem added 13, while Pervez Hossain Emon scored 12. Shaheen Afridi contributed 7 runs before being dismissed.

Lower down the order, Haris Rauf made 4 runs, while Fakhar Zaman and Usama Mir managed just one run each. Mustafizur Rahman remained not out on 1.

Karachi Kings’ bowling attack was led by Moeen Ali, Mir Hamza, and Adam Zampa, who took two wickets each. Abbas Afridi, Hasan Ali, and Salman Ali Agha chipped in with one wicket apiece.

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