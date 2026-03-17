Pakistan drawn with India, England in Hockey World Cup 2026

Summary Pakistan placed in tough Pool D alongside India, England and Wales after announcement of Men’s Hockey World Cup 2026 groups for tournament in Belgium and Netherlands.

LAUSANNE (Dunya News) - The groups for the Men’s Hockey World Cup 2026 have been officially announced, placing Pakistan in a challenging pool alongside traditional rival India, as well as England and Wales.

The tournament will feature 16 teams divided into four groups, with each group consisting of four qualified teams. Pakistan has been placed in Pool D, considered one of the toughest groups in the competition.

The Men’s Hockey World Cup 2026 will be jointly hosted by Belgium and the Netherlands from August 14 to August 30, 2026.