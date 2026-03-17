Hyderabad Kingsmen announce their captain for PSL 11

Summary Marnus Labuschagne has been appointed captain of Hyderabad Houston Kingsmen for PSL 11, starting March 26 in Lahore.

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Marnus Labuschagne has been appointed captain of the Hyderabad Houston Kingsmen for the upcoming 11th edition of the Pakistan Super League, with the franchise confirming the development through its official social media platforms.

The announcement was made via a 26-second promotional video that quickly gained attention online. The clip showed a private jet flying over the city of Hyderabad, releasing paper slips into the air. Each slip carried the message announcing Labuschagne’s appointment as captain, adding a theatrical touch to the reveal.

Labuschagne, a prominent figure in Australian cricket, had already joined the Kingsmen ahead of the PSL 11 player draft through a direct signing. However, the financial details of his contract have not been disclosed by the franchise.

The Hyderabad Houston Kingsmen are among the new entrants in the league, aiming to make an immediate impact in their debut season.

The appointment of Labuschagne is seen as a significant move, given his international experience and leadership credentials in various formats of the game.

The 11th edition of the Pakistan Super League is scheduled to run from March 26 to May 3, featuring top domestic and international talent across franchises. The Kingsmen will begin their campaign against Lahore Qalandars in the opening match of the tournament. The match is set to be played at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on March 26, marking the official start of PSL 11.