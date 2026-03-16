Home Live TV Pakistan World Sports Business Showbiz Shows Videos Technology Discover Pakistan Health Crime Fake News Weird

PSL11 tickets to go on sale tomorrow

PSL11 tickets to go on sale tomorrow
Updated on

Summary Tickets for the Pakistan Super League season 11 will go on sale tomorrow as the tournament begins in Lahore on 26 March and concludes on 3 May.

LAHORE (Web Desk) — Tickets for the upcoming season of the Pakistan Super League will go on sale from tomorrow, sources said.

According to reports, fans will be able to book PSL tickets online through the website of a private courier company, while tickets will also be available at selected centres across the country.

For the first time in the league’s history, eight teams will compete across six different venues, expanding the tournament’s reach.

The 11th edition of the PSL will begin on 26 March in Lahore, where defending champions Lahore Qalandars will face Hyderabad Kingsmen in the opening match.

The 39-day tournament will feature a total of 44 matches, with the final scheduled to take place on 3 May at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

 

Browse Topics
PSL Cricket Sports

Related News

Messi had no role in Spain-Argentina 'Finalissima' cancellation
India captain Gill targets ultimate goal of winning 2027 World Cup
Pakistan's Sahibzada Farhan, Fatima Sana nominated for Player of the Month award
Pakistan lodge complaint over controversial umpiring decision in third Bangladesh ODI
Featured

Iran FM Araghchi thanks Pakistan for support against US-Israel aggression

Lahore weather becomes cooler after early morning rain

PSX starts week in the red as investor cautious amid Middle East tensions

Hospital officials say Israeli strikes killed 12 in Gaza, including 2 children and a pregnant woman

Govt hikes kerosene price by Rs39.20 per litre