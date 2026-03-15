China says no fear of hosts Australia in Women's Asian Cup semi-final

Summary The defending champions meet Sam Kerr's Matildas at the 60,000-capacity Perth Stadium on Tuesday after needing extra-time to edge Taiwan 2-0 in their last eight clash despite being raging favourites

PERTH (AFP) – China coach Ante Milicic declared his team has no fear of facing hosts Australia in front of a big crowd in their Women's Asian Cup semi-final, calling them "resilient and patriotic".

The defending champions meet Sam Kerr's Matildas at the 60,000-capacity Perth Stadium on Tuesday after needing extra-time to edge Taiwan 2-0 in their last eight clash on Saturday despite being raging favourites.

Australia booked their spot in the final four a day earlier with a testing 2-1 win over North Korea.

Facing the hosts in front of their home fans may be nerve-wracking, but Milicic – who is Australian – said he was confident in his players' mentality.

"These players are unfazed playing in front of opposing crowds -- their mentality as a nation is incredibly strong," said the 51-year-old, who coached the Matildas at the 2019 Women's World Cup.

"They are not afraid of anyone and in fact that could even work to our advantage.

"These players are resilient and patriotic, and I see it every day. I would back these girls against any opponent."

China are bidding for a record-extending 10th continental title and will have to get past Australia without their star player Wang Shuang.

She picked up a yellow card for the second straight match against Taiwan and has been ruled out.

"Even without Wang Shuang, it doesn't bother us," insisted Milicic of the former Paris Saint-Germain and Tottenham striker.

"Wang Shuang has been excellent for us throughout this tournament.

"I've been head coach for two years and of course losing her is a blow but at the same time, this tournament is about 26 players and it's an opportunity for someone else to showcase their talent against Australia."