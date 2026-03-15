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Bangladesh beat Pakistan in third ODI to clinch series 2-1

Bangladesh beat Pakistan in third ODI to clinch series 2-1
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Summary Pakistan were all out for 279 runs in 50 overs. Salman Ali Agha was the standout batter with 106 runs

DHAKA (Dunya News) - Bangladesh defeated Pakistan by 11 runs in the third ODI to clinch the series 2-1 at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium.

After winning the toss, Pakistan chose to field first. Bangladesh scored 290 runs for 5 wickets in 50 overs. Tanzid Hasan was the top scorer with 107 runs, while Saif Hassan made 36, Najmul Hossain Shanto scored 27, and Litton Das added 41.

For Pakistan, Haris Rauf took three wickets, while Shaheen Shah Afridi and Abrar Ahmed claimed one wicket each.

In reply, Pakistan were all out for 279 runs in 50 overs. Salman Ali Agha was the standout batter with 106 runs, while Shaheen Shah Afridi contributed 37 runs.

For Bangladesh, Taskin Ahmed took four wickets, while Nahid Rana and Mustafizur Rahman claimed two wickets each.

Earlier, Pakistan staged a remarkable comeback in the second ODI on Friday, producing a dominant performance to defeat Bangladesh by 128 runs under the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method after rain interrupted the match.

 

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