Home Live TV Pakistan World Sports Business Showbiz Shows Videos Technology Discover Pakistan Health Crime Fake News Weird

India's Arshdeep fined for throwing ball at NZ's Mitchell in T20 World Cup final

India's Arshdeep fined for throwing ball at NZ's Mitchell in T20 World Cup final
Updated on

Summary ICC hands Indian fast bowler a fine of 15% of his match fee

DUBAI (Reuters) – India fast bowler Arshdeep Singh was fined by the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Tuesday after an incident during the Twenty20 World Cup final when he hurled the ball at New Zealand batsman Daryl Mitchell.

In the 11th over of New Zealand's chase on Sunday, Mitchell played the ball to Arshdeep and the bowler threw it straight back at him, hitting the New Zealand batter on the pads.

Mitchell was livid and advanced on Arshdeep, who turned around and walked back without apologising, forcing the umpire to step in. India captain Suryakumar Yadav then came over and apologised.

The ICC said Arshdeep breached the ICC Code of Conduct for "throwing a ball (or any other item of cricket equipment) at or near a player in an inappropriate and/or dangerous manner", handing him a fine of 15% of his match fee.

Arshdeep, who apologised to Mitchell at the end of the over and again after the match, accepted the sanction.

India beat New Zealand by 96 runs to become the first side to lift the men's T20 World Cup for a third time.

Browse Topics
T20 World Cup 2026 India Cricket Sports

Related News

PSL 11 schedule revealed as Pakistan's premier T20 league expands to eight teams
Five Iranian women's soccer players granted humanitarian visas in Australia
Djokovic edges Kovacevic to reach Indian Wells last 16
Siniakova ends Andreeva Indian Wells defense in third round
Featured

Finance Minister signals further increase in petroleum prices

Pakistan enters 5G era as spectrum auction ends with $510 million windfall

Trump says he is not worried about Iran-backed attacks on US soil

UAE president holds multiple calls with Trump and Putin amid regional tensions

Tapmad secures exclusive PSL 11 streaming rights, expands global digital reach