West Ham reach FA Cup quarters after Ouattara's penalty howler

LONDON (AFP) – West Ham moved into the FA Cup quarter-finals with a 5-3 penalty shoot-out win against Brentford, who paid the price for Dango Ouattara's spot-kick blunder on Monday.

Nuno Espirito Santo's side twice blew the lead as Jarrod Bowen's double was cancelled out by an Igor Thiago brace to force extra-time in the 2-2 draw at the London Stadium.

But in the shoot-out, Brentford winger Ouattara attempted a chipped 'Panenka' penalty, but his woeful effort was straight at West Ham keeper Alphonse Areola.

It was an awful mistake by the Burkina Faso international and West Ham took full advantage.

Bowen, Valentin Castellanos, Callum Wilson, Tomas Soucek and Konstantinos Mavropanos all converted their spot-kicks, ensuring West Ham will host Leeds in April for a place in the semi-finals.

The east London club's first FA Cup quarter-final for 10 years is welcome respite in a difficult season.

They sit third bottom of the Premier League table, behind Nottingham Forest on goal difference, with nine games to save themselves from crashing into the Championship.

"The fans deserve this moment of joy for the way they support the team through bad times," Nuno said.

"I'm very proud. The players are delighted because it was a tough one. Brentford is an amazing team but we contained them and created a lot of chances.

"The boys are enjoying playing in the London Stadium, the atmosphere is good."

Seventh in the Premier League and in contention for European qualification, Brentford missed the chance to reach the quarter-finals for the first time since 1989.

Defending Ouattara's howler, Brentford boss Keith Andrews said: "When you miss a penalty it is a tough moment, but it is easier to not take a penalty than take a penalty.

"We've had it in the past when people have been persecuted and ridiculed for missing a penalty on the biggest stage and that's ridiculous.

"He practises that technique a lot and will have the utmost support from me and everyone around."

PENALTY DRAMA

Haunted by the threat of relegation, Nuno made seven changes to the side that won at Fulham in the league last week as he prioritised their survival bid.

West Ham took the lead in the 19th minute when Mateus Fernandes' cross to the far post was headed down by Tomas Soucek and Bowen reacted quickest to steer past Brentford keeper Caoimhin Kelleher.

Brentford drew level nine minutes later as Thiago glanced Nathan Collins' header into the net with his chest, the goal surviving a VAR check for a potential handball and offside.

The Hammers moved back ahead in the 34th minute when Adama Traore was tripped inside the penalty area by Michael Kayode.

Andy Madley didn't give the spot-kick, but VAR official Constantine Hatzidakis told the referee to consult the pitch-side monitor and he changed his mind after watching the incident again.

Unfazed by the lengthy delay, Bowen sent Kelleher the wrong way from the spot.

West Ham missed a host of chances to deliver the knockout blow and Brentford took advantage to equalise in the 81st minute.

Crysencio Summerville conceded the penalty with a push on Kayode and Thiago stepped up to fire home from the spot.

The Brazilian forward has 21 goals in all competitions in his breakthrough campaign as he pushed for a place in his country's World Cup squad.

