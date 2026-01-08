India suspends shooting coach amid sexual assault claims by 17-year-old athlete

India’s national shooting coach Ankush Bhardwaj has been suspended after a 17-year-old athlete accused him of sexual assault during a national competition in Faridabad.

The National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) took immediate action, removing Bhardwaj from all coaching activities after the accusations surfaced.

The alleged incident occurred during a national shooting competition in Faridabad in December 2025. The athlete’s family stated that the coach reportedly called her to a hotel room under the pretext of reviewing her performance, where he allegedly behaved inappropriately and threatened her to remain silent.

The athlete had been under Bhardwaj’s supervision since August 2024. On January 1, 2026, she confided in her mother about the incident, prompting her family to take action.

Faridabad police have registered a case under India’s Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. In response, NRAI suspended Bhardwaj on moral grounds and issued him a showcause notice.

NRAI Secretary Rajiv Bhatia confirmed that Bhardwaj will not participate in any coaching activities until the investigation concludes.

Authorities are reviewing CCTV footage from the hotel in collaboration with the management as part of their ongoing investigation.