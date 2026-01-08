Antoine Semenyo said goodbye to Bournemouth by clinching a dramatic 3-2 win that heaped pressure on under-fire Tottenham boss Thomas Frank.

BOURNEMOUTH (United Kingdom) (AFP) – Antoine Semenyo said goodbye to Bournemouth by clinching a dramatic 3-2 win that heaped pressure on under-fire Tottenham boss Thomas Frank on Wednesday.

Semenyo is on the verge of a reported £65 million ($87 million) move to Manchester City and the Ghana forward ensured his likely last game for the Cherries was a memorable one.

On his 26th birthday, Semenyo scored his 10th goal of the season in stoppage-time at the Vitality Stadium to leave Frank in turmoil.

Joao Palhinha's bicycle kick equaliser looked set to earn Frank a reprieve after first-half goals from Evanilson and Eli Junior Kroupi overturned Mathys Tel's early opener for the visitors.

But Frank's spluttering side have mustered just two wins from their last 12 league games as angry Tottenham fans turn on the beleaguered Dane.

Bournemouth, who ended an 11-match winless run thanks to Semenyo's farewell gift, are just one point behind Tottenham just below mid-table.

Tottenham's players wore black armbands on the south coast following the death of their legendary striker Martin Chivers at the age of 80.

Semenyo had the final say with a goal that Chivers would have been proud of, lashing a swerving shot into the bottom corner from long range.

The Ghana international was given a standing ovation when he was substituted moments later before being serenaded by Bournemouth supporters after returning to the pitch following the full-time whistle.

Frank's reception from the travelling Tottenham fans was far less generous, leaving him fighting to avoid the sack just months after arriving from Brentford in the close-season to replace the axed Ange Postecoglou.

While Postecoglou also struggled to improve Tottenham's domestic form, he did end their 17-year trophy drought by winning the Europa League last season.

In contrast to Frank's prosaic tactics, which have earned him widespread criticism this season, Postecoglou embraced Tottenham's 'to dare is to do' ethos with a committment to attacking football.

