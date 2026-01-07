Farhan Ali clinches national junior under-17 snooker title

Farhan Ali won the National Junior Under-17 Snooker Championship after a clean 4-0 victory over Daniyal Shehzad in the final at the Jahangir Khan Sports Complex.

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Farhan Ali put on a class act to win the National Junior Under-17 Snooker Championship, defeating Daniyal Shehzad in the final with a dominant performance.

The championship, organised by the Pakistan Billiards and Snooker Association (PBSA), was held at the Jahangir Khan Sports Complex.

In the final, Punjab’s Farhan Ali left no room for doubt as he beat Islamabad’s Daniyal Shehzad by four frames to nil, keeping his cool under pressure and sealing the title in style.

The frame scores in Farhan’s convincing win were 65-21, 71-11, 79-33, and 59-40. He clearly had the upper hand throughout the match and stayed one step ahead from start to finish.

Earlier, in the semifinals, Farhan Ali booked his place in the final by defeating Punjab’s Musa Tanveer by 4-1, showing steady form and sharp focus.

In the second semifinal, Daniyal Shehzad fought hard to secure his spot in the final by overcoming Punjab’s Muhammad Kashan in a closely contested match, winning 4-2. The frame scores in that match were 67-30, 35-70, 31-64, 61-48, 54-37, and 70-45.

Officials praised the young players for their sportsmanship and strong performances, saying the championship highlighted rising talent and bright prospects for Pakistan’s snooker future.