John Harbaugh is fired as the Baltimore Ravens' coach after 18 seasons, including a Super Bowl win

When Lamar Jackson arrived in 2018, the Ravens became contenders again

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — John Harbaugh’s 18-year tenure in Baltimore included two distinct periods of success.

After taking over, Harbaugh capitalized on the last few years of Ray Lewis’ career, reaching the AFC title game three times in his first five seasons as coach and winning a Super Bowl.

When Lamar Jackson arrived in 2018, the Ravens became contenders again — but there’s been no conference championship yet for this particular era, and lately Baltimore has experienced more angst than glory.

So Harbaugh is out of a job.

Baltimore’s season ended Sunday night when Tyler Loop missed a last-second field-goal attempt, allowing Pittsburgh to hold on for a 26-24 victory in the game that decided the AFC North title.

“This was an incredibly difficult decision, given the tremendous 18 years we have spent together and the profound respect I have for John as a coach and, most importantly, as a great man of integrity,” Bisciotti said in a statement. “Throughout what I firmly believe is a Hall of Fame coaching career, John has delivered a Super Bowl championship to Baltimore and served as a steadfast pillar of humility and leadership.”

