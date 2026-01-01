Pakistan team clinches titles at Junior Squash Championship

Pakistan's Sohail Adnan won the U-15 Junior Squash Championship in Scotland, defeating China's Yuan Xi Liu in straight sets. Muhammad Mustafa also claimed the U-13 title, remaining unbeaten.

(Web Desk) – Pakistan team has won another international honor in Junior Squash Championship in Scotland.

Pakistan’s Sohail Adnan defeated Chinese athlete Yuan Xi Liu in the final of the U-15 squash championship.

Adnan triumphed in straight sets, winning 7-11, 9-11, and 7-11, securing the title for Pakistan.

Meanwhile, Muhammad Mustafa stormed unbeaten to the U 13 title defeating Hong Kong’s Nicholas Man Soh.

In July 2025, Sohail Adnan clinched the title by defeating India’s Abhad Singh with a score of 3-11, 9-11, and 4-11 in the 32nd Asian Under-13 Junior Squash Champion in South Korea.

Sohail Adnan’s success is a testament to the positive outcomes of Pakistan's youth talent development program.

