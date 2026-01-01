Nashville SC sign Costa Rican striker Warren Madrigal

Nashville SC signed Costa Rican striker Warren Madrigal from Deportivo Saprissa to strengthen their attack. The 21-year-old has 16 goals in 26 caps for Costa Rica and will join Nashville in 2026.

(Reuters) - Nashville SC announced the acquisition of Costa Rican striker Warren Madrigal, a move that will strengthen their side.

Madrigal, 21, arrives from Costa Rica's Deportivo Saprissa and is signed through 2028-29 with a 2029-30 option.

"Warren is a dynamic attacking player who can create and finish scoring chances at a high level, and we look forward to having him with our group in 2026," Nashville general manager and president of soccer operations Mike Jacobs said.

Madrigal contributed 19 goals and nine assists in 100 appearances for Saprissa since making his debut in 2020. He had loan stints with La Liga's Valencia CF and Costa Rica's Sporting FC.

Madrigal has scored 16 goals in 26 caps for Costa Rica, including appearances in the CONCACAF Nations League, CONCACAF Gold Cup, Copa America and FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

He will occupy an international roster slot and join Nashville's star attackers Hany Mukhtar and Sam Surridge. The club opens the season at home on Feb. 21 against the New England Revolution.