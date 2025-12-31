FIFA president praises Arshad Nadeem over javelin achievements

Arshad Nadeem met FIFA President Gianni Infantino at the Global Sports Summit in Dubai, where Infantino praised his javelin achievements. Nadeem also won the Global Breakthrough Athlete Award.

(Web Desk) – Pakistani javelin star Arshad Nadeem held a cordial meeting with FIFA President Gianni Infantino in Dubai during the Global Sports Summit.

During the meeting, Infantino inquired about Nadeem's javelin throwing achievements.

In response, Arshad Nadeem shared that his best throw was 92 meters, but he aims to break his own record.

Infantino expressed his best wishes for the athlete's future endeavors and the two took pictures together.

Interestingly, Gianni Infantino was already aware of Nadeem's accomplishments, which pleasantly surprised the Pakistani javelin thrower.

Earlier, Arshad Nadeem added another milestone to his illustrious career after receiving the Global Breakthrough Athlete Award at the Global Sports Summit in Dubai, marking a historic moment for Pakistan athletics on the international stage.

The prestigious award was presented by Sheikh Mansoor bin Muhammad bin Rashid Al Maktoum, son of the Ruler of Dubai, in recognition of Arshad Nadeem’s outstanding performances and his rise as one of the world’s leading javelin throwers.

Federal Information Atta Tarar congratulated Arshad Nadeem on his success.

