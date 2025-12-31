Arsenal crush Villa to make statement in title race

Arsenal punished a costly mistake from Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez as the Premier League leaders ran riot in the second half to crush their title rivals 4-1 on Tuesday.

Mikel Arteta's side were gifted the lead at the Emirates Stadium when Martinez made a hash of catching a corner and Gabriel Magalhaes bundled home.

The Gunners struck again through Martin Zubimendi before Leandro Trossard and Gabriel Jesus rubbed salt into Villa's wounds with clinical finishes.

Arsenal's ruthless display served as a significant statement of intent in a tense title race.

They end 2025 with a five-point lead over second-placed Manchester City, who travel to Sunderland on Thursday.

Arsenal, winners of four of their last five league games, are chasing a first English title since 2004 after finishing runners-up for the last three seasons.

They will hope for a favour from Sunderland against City before returning to action at Bournemouth on Saturday.

Third-placed Villa, who beat Arsenal 2-1 at home on December 6, trail six points behind the leaders after a chastening result that served as a reality check to their title credentials.

Unai Emery's team arrived in north London in the hunt for a first title since 1981 after beating Chelsea 2-1 last weekend to equal their club record of 11 successive wins.

But, aided by Martinez's blunder, Arsenal punctured their momentum with an impressive display that condemned Villa to a first defeat since losing to Liverpool on November 1.

FEELGOOD MOMENT

Arsenal midfielder Declan Rice was a surprise absence with a knee injury suffered in last weekend's win over Brighton, the latest casualty of a season plagued by fitness issues.

But Gabriel and Jurrien Timber started after injuries, giving Arsenal a far more solid look following their recent defensive wobbles.

Ollie Watkins should have given Villa the lead from Ezri Konsa's pass, but the England striker scuffed his shot wide from six yards.

Villa caused Arsenal all manner of problems on the break, yet couldn't make it count as Watkins curled wide at the end of another rapid raid.

With Arsenal striker Viktor Gyokeres squandering two good headed chances in the first half, extending his troubled debut season, the Gunners were beginning to grow frustrated as Martinez took an age over goal-kicks in a bid to take the sting out of game.

But they had their revenge on the Argentine, turning the tide in the 48th minute.

Arsenal's set-piece prowess shone through once again as Gabriel put Martinez under pressure at a corner, prompting a weak attempted catch from the keeper that ended with the ball rolling into the net off the defender.

The goal survived a VAR check for a potential foul on Martinez and Arsenal surfed the wave of momentum to double their lead four minutes later.

Martin Odegaard led a high-tempo press to steal possession and the Norwegian's perfectly weighted pass split the Villa defence as Zubimendi ran through to slot past Martinez from 12 yards.

Trossard put the result beyond doubt in the 69th minute, lashing home from the edge of the area after Odegaard's cross unhinged the creaking Villa defence.

Jesus capped a memorable evening for Arsenal with his feelgood moment in the 78th minute.

Just back from almost a year out with a knee injury, the Brazil forward took Trossard's pass and curled past Martinez from the 18 yards.

Jesus's first goal since January 1 left Arteta wreathed in smiles and Watkins' close-range strike in stoppage-time couldn't stop Arsenal revelling in their statement victory.

