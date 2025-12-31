Maresca in the firing line as Chelsea stumble against Bournemouth

LONDON (AFP) – Chelsea failed to lift the gloom at Stamford Bridge as Enzo Maresca's decision to substitute Cole Palmer was booed during a 2-2 draw against struggling Bournemouth on Tuesday

All four goals came in the opening 27 minutes as Chelsea's miserable run stretched to one Premier League win in seven games.

David Brooks gave the Cherries the perfect start but Bournemouth quickly showed why they have conceded more goals on the road than any other side in the English top flight.

Palmer equalised from the penalty spot before Enzo Fernandez was afforded acres of space to fire into the top corner.

But Chelsea failed to deal with a long throw for the second time when Justin Kluivert turned in Antoine Semenyo's delivery at the back post.

The home fans made clear their frustration at Maresca's decision to replace Palmer with Joao Pedro just after the hour mark.

And it could have gone from bad to worse for the Blues in stoppage time had Enes Unal not wasted a glorious chance to secure Bournemouth's first win since October 26.

Newcastle secured just a second away league win of the season but were made to sweat after a dream start to beat lowly Burnley 3-1.

Goals from Joelinton and Yoane Wissa had the Magpies 2-0 up inside seven minutes.

Burnley are now winless in 10 games but will wonder how they failed to register at least a point.

Josh Laurent halved the arrears midway through the first half and hit the woodwork twice in the closing stages in their push for an equaliser before Bruno Guimaraes sealed victory for Eddie Howe's men.

A depleted Everton climbed into the top half of the table by getting the better of former boss Sean Dyche for the second time in a month at Nottingham Forest.

The Toffees had not scored since their 3-0 win over Forest on December 6 but struck through James Garner and Thierno Barry to leave Dyche's men just four points above the relegation zone.

It could have been worse for Forest had West Ham not blown the lead twice to draw 2-2 at home to Brighton.

Jarrod Bowen fired the Hammers into an early lead before a tale of three penalties before half-time.

Danny Welbeck levelled for Brighton before hitting the bar with a second spot-kick.

Lucas Paqueta was deadly with the chance to restore West Ham's lead, but Joel Veltman bundled in from a corner on the hour mark.

