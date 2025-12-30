Field Marshal Asim Munir attends closing ceremony of Polo and Tent Pegging Championship

The 50th COAS Polo and Tent Pegging Championship 2025 concluded at Jinnah Polo Fields, Lahore. Field Marshal Asim Munir attended as the chief guest, with Peshawar Corps winning the event.

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – The 50th Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) Polo and Tent Pegging Championship 2025 concluded with the closing ceremony at the Jinnah Polo Fields (JPF), Lahore, the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Tuesday.

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) and Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) Field Marshal Asim Munir graced the closing ceremony as the chief guest while interior minister and chief secretary Punjab along with large number of spectators were present at the occasion.

Upon arrival, the Field Marshal was received by the Corps Commander Lahore and Chairman Pakistan Polo Federation.

The championship reflects the Pakistan Army’s rich traditions of sportsmanship, discipline, and excellence.

Eight teams participated in the championship in which Peshawar Corps emerged victorious, while Gujranwala Corps secured the runners-up position.

During the closing ceremony, the chief guest distributed prizes among the winning and participating players.

