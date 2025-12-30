Appollis penalty sends South Africa past Zimbabwe and into AFCON last-16

Oswin Appollis converted a late penalty to give South Africa a 3-2 Africa Cup of Nations victory over Zimbabwe in Marrakesh on Monday.

MARRAKESH (Morocco) (AFP) – Oswin Appollis converted a late penalty to give South Africa a 3-2 Africa Cup of Nations victory over Zimbabwe in Marrakesh on Monday, and qualification for the knockout stage.

Bafana Bafana must wait until Wednesday to know who they will face on Sunday in the round of 16. It is likely to be either defending champions Ivory Coast or five-time winners Cameroon.

Egypt, who rested stars like captain Mohamed Salah with first place already assured, topped Group B with seven points after a 0-0 draw against Angola in Agadir.

South Africa finished with six points, Angola two and Zimbabwe one. Angola could squeeze into the knockout stage as one of the best four third-placed teams.

"Once again we fell asleep after a good start. We continuously lost possession," said 73-year-old South Africa coach Hugo Broos. The Belgian tactician guided Cameroon to the 2017 AFCON title.

"Our passing was bad at times and we should have concentrated on retaining possession in the closing minutes instead of seeking a fourth goal. We have to work on controlling games."

In Marrakesh, Confederation of African Football (CAF) president, South African Patrice Motsepe, was among a small but boisterous crowd that saw Bafana Bafana establish an early foothold.

Zimbabwe goalkeeper Washington Arubi reacted late to a low sixth-minute shot from Appollis and grasped the ball just before it crossed the line.

A minute later and South Africa were ahead thanks to rising star Tshepang Moremi in the clash of southern Africa neighbours.

The ball was played across the pitch just outside the box to Moremi. He unleashed a goal-bound shot that took a deflection off Divine Lunga and looped over 40-year-old Arubi into the net.

Falling behind motivated Zimbabwe and they deservedly levelled on 19 minutes thanks to the individual brilliance of Tawanda Maswanhise from Scottish Premiership club Motherwell.

FRUSTRATIONS

Maswanhise gained possession inside the South African half, dribbled past two opponents and fired the ball wide of captain and goalkeeper Ronwen Williams into the far corner.

The equaliser rattled South Africa. Bronze medallists at the 2024 AFCON, they were fortunate not to fall behind as the match reached the half-hour mark.

A Zimbabwe free-kick was floated into the goalmouth and unmarked Munashe Garananga should have done better than head over from close range.

South African frustrations at being unable to dominate flared just before half-time. Already-cautioned Sipho Mbule argued with the Moroccan referee, risking another yellow card and a red.

As was the case in the first half, South Africa began the second period aggressively. They regained the lead on 50 minutes through Burnley striker Lyle Foster.

The Premier League player raced after a headed back pass to slow-reacting Arubi, then outjumped the veteran goalkeeper to nod the ball into the net.

It was the second goal of the tournament for the 25-year-old after his winner against Angola. He is the only South African currently playing in a major European league.

Maswanhise was a constant threat and came close to scoring again midway through the second half. He bent a shot from the edge of the box on to a post.

After soaking up pressure for some time, Zimbabwe equalised on 73 minutes when Aubrey Modiba conceded an own goal.

A superb long pass from substitute Tawanda Chirewa found Maswanhise, whose shot was parried by Williams. The ball rebounded, struck Modiba and rolled into the net.

Appollis then netted from an 82nd-minute penalty to give Bafana the lead for the third time, which they retained.

