Arshad Nadeem wins Global Breakthrough Athlete Award at Dubai Sports Summit

The prestigious award was presented by Sheikh Mansoor bin Muhammad bin Rashid Al Maktoum, son of the Ruler of Dubai

DUBAI (Web Desk) – Pakistan’s javelin throw sensation Arshad Nadeem has added another milestone to his illustrious career after receiving the Global Breakthrough Athlete Award at the Global Sports Summit in Dubai, marking a historic moment for Pakistan athletics on the international stage.

The prestigious award was presented by Sheikh Mansoor bin Muhammad bin Rashid Al Maktoum, son of the Ruler of Dubai, in recognition of Arshad Nadeem’s outstanding performances and his rise as one of the world’s leading javelin throwers.

Federal Information Atta Tarar congratulated Arshad Nadeem on his success.

An honour for Pakistan @ArshadNadeemoff is our pride https://t.co/zYVnH2hVxF — Attaullah Tarar (@TararAttaullah) December 29, 2025

Arshad Nadeem’s achievement has been widely hailed as a source of pride for Pakistan, reflecting his perseverance, dedication, and the growing presence of Pakistani athletes in global sports arenas.

