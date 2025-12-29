Diallo scores again as champions Ivory Coast draw with Cameroon

MARRAKESH (Morocco) (AFP) – Manchester United winger Amad Diallo scored for Africa Cup of Nations defending champions Ivory Coast in a 1-1 draw with Cameroon on Sunday that left them sharing top spot in Group F.

Diallo struck after 51 minutes of a Marrakesh thriller for his second AFCON goal having notched the match-winner against Mozambique four days ago.

But the lead lasted only five minutes before Ivory Coast's Ghislain Konan deflected a shot from Junior Tchamadeu to bring five-time champions Cameroon level.

Ivory Coast and Cameroon have four points each, one more than Mozambique, who beat Gabon 3-2 earlier in Agadir.

The top two finishers in each group qualify for the round of 16. The best four third-placed teams from the six mini-leagues also progress to the knockout stage.

The rivalry between the Ivorian Elephants and the Cameroonian Indomitable Lions is among the greatest in the AFCON, stretching back to 1970 in Sudan.

Cameroon held a 5-1 lead in victories ahead of the Marrakesh showdown. A further two matches went to penalty shootouts and Ivory Coast won both.

Among the 35,165 crowd were three La Liga stars and French internationals -- Kylian Mbappe and Aurelien Tchouameni of Real Madrid and Jules Kounde of Barcelona.

Confederation of African Football (CAF) president, South African Patrice Motsepe, was also in the stadium having watched Mozambique beat Gabon.

The first chance of the opening half fell to Diallo, who fired wide after connecting with a cutback.

Cameroon came close at the other end midway through the half when Christian Kofane rattled the crossbar with a shot after Tchamadeu crossed.

Diallo was a constant threat down the right. From one of his crosses, unmarked Vakoun Bayo headed over.

Just before half-time, Diallo burst into the box only to be thwarted by a superb sliding tackle from Cameroon captain Nouhou Tolo.

A lively start to the second half saw Ivory Coast captain Franck Kessie put the ball in the net only to be ruled offside. Cameroonian Danny Namaso then struck the woodwork with a deflected shot.

Diallo then broke the deadlock. Konan sent a long lofted pass to the winger, who gave goalkeeper Devis Epassy no chance with a left-foot strike from close range.

The lead did not last long, however. A Tchamadeu shot from the edge of the box took a looped off Konan, over goalkeeper Yahia Fofana and into the net.

