Pakistani stuntman Sultan Golden announces bid for new Guinness World Records

Pakistani stuntman Sultan Golden announces plans for two new Guinness World Records after recently achieving fastest reverse driving record with support from Balochistan government.

LAHORE (Dunya News) - World-renowned Pakistani stuntman Sultan Golden has announced plans to set two more Guinness World Records.

Speaking to the media, Sultan Golden said he aims to break records for a burning car jump and flipping a car mid-air. He recently set a Guinness World Record for the fastest reverse driving stunt.

Stuntman Sultan Golden breaks world record for fastest reverse driving

Sultan Golden dedicated his previous record to Pakistan and the Pakistan Army, adding that the Balochistan government provided full support for his record-breaking attempt.