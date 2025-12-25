Pakistan secures hosting rights for SAFF U-17 Football Championship 2026

Pakistan will host SAFF U-17 Football Championship in August 2026. Minister Khawaja Asif confirmed the news, highlighting the event's role in boosting football and Pakistan's global sports image.

(Web Desk) – Pakistan has been awarded the hosting rights for the South Asian Football Federation (SAFF) Boys U-17 Championship, set to take place in August 2026.

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif confirmed the news via a post on X (formerly Twitter), calling it a major milestone for the country's sports sector.

The championship will feature U-17 football teams from various South Asian countries, providing a significant opportunity for young athletes to compete at a high level.

This event is expected to boost football activities in Pakistan, bringing international attention to the country's growing sports landscape.

Pakistan will host the SAFF (South Asian Football Federation) Boys U17 Championship in August 2026, a landmark moment as multinational football returns home. An excellent achievement by the Pakistan Football Federation. Encouraging to see Pakistan steadily emerging as a credible… — Khawaja M. Asif (@KhawajaMAsif) December 24, 2025

Khawaja Asif highlighted that the Pakistan Football Federation’s (PFF) success in securing this event is a significant achievement, further demonstrating the global trust in Pakistan as a sports host.

The event is expected to enhance Pakistan's reputation in the international sports community, positioning the country as a reliable and trustworthy venue for major sporting events.

