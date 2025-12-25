Arshad Nadeem set to receive prestigious award at Dubai's World Sports Summit

Olympic gold medalist Arshad Nadeem will receive the Sheikh Rashid Al Maktoum Global Sports Award at the World Sports Summit in Dubai, joining stars like Ronaldo, Serena Williams, and Khabib.

(Web Desk) – Olympic gold medalist Arshad Nadeem is set to be honored at the World Sports Summit in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), where he will receive the prestigious Sheikh Rashid Al Maktoum Global Sports Award.

Reports said the royal family of Dubai has invited Nadeem to attend the summit, making him the only Pakistani athlete to participate.

The event will feature international sports stars, including footballer Cristiano Ronaldo, tennis legends Serena Williams and Novak Djokovic, as well as fighter Khabib Nurmagomedov.

The World Sports Summit will be held in Dubai on December 29 and 30.

