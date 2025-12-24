American tennis star Venus Williams ties knot in Florida

Venus Williams, the elder sister of fellow tennis icon Serena Williams, had previously been linked with Andrea Preti.

(Web Desk) - American tennis legend Venus Williams got married to Italian actor, model, and designer Andrea Preti in a private yet elegant ceremony held in Palm Beach, Florida.

The wedding celebrations of tennis star was reportedly spanned six days and were attended by close family members and friends.

Venus Williams, the elder sister of fellow tennis icon Serena Williams, had previously been linked with Andrea Preti, with their relationship drawing attention in international media. The couple first met in 2024 during a fashion show in Milan, where their friendship gradually developed into a romantic relationship. They later got engaged in July this year.

Speaking about the wedding festivities, Venus revealed that Serena Williams gave the newlyweds a luxury yacht as a wedding gift. The yacht hosted an intimate family dinner attended by around 10 to 12 close relatives and friends. Venus shared that Serena personally arranged all the catering on board, making the experience even more special for the family.

“We truly enjoyed an entire week together,” Venus said, adding that the celebrations were filled with joy, laughter, and memorable moments shared with loved ones.

Serena Williams also marked the occasion by posting heartfelt messages and photographs for her sister on social media, expressing her love and best wishes for the newly married couple.

Venus Williams, a seven-time Grand Slam singles champion, remains one of the most influential figures in women’s tennis. Her marriage to Andrea Preti has been widely celebrated by fans across the globe, with many congratulating the couple on beginning a new chapter in their lives.

