Alcaraz stunned in Paris Masters opener by Britain's Norrie

Carlos Alcaraz was stunned in his opening match at the Paris Masters on Tuesday as he went down to 31st-ranked Briton Cameron Norrie 4-6, 6-3, 6-4.

PARIS (AFP) – World number one Carlos Alcaraz was stunned in his opening match at the Paris Masters on Tuesday as he went down to 31st-ranked Briton Cameron Norrie 4-6, 6-3, 6-4.

The six-time Grand Slam champion has never won the Paris Masters in five attempts and now faces losing his place atop the rankings should rival Jannik Sinner win the tournament in the French capital.

Returning from three weeks out of official competition due to an ankle issue, Alcaraz claimed the opening set as he displayed his usual combination of fire and flair.

However, much like his ultimately successful run at the French Open this spring, the Spaniard's level dropped off a cliff mid-match.

This time he was made to pay.

"I'm really disappointed about my level today," Alcaraz told reporters after the loss.

"I had all the ideas clear, all the goals clear but today even in the first set which I won I felt I could do a lot more than I actually did.

"I have to give credit to Cam... He played really well today, a solid match, and I think that was the key."

The mercurial Norrie, who drew his fair share of admiring gasps from the 17,500-capacity centre court at the La Defense Arena, capitalised on his opponent's errors by breaking him twice at crucial times in the second and third sets.

The 30-year-old said the win was "maybe the number one" of his career.

"I've been working really hard this year so it's nice to get a win like this to make it worth it," added the former world number eight.

During the interval before the decider, Alcaraz had an animated discussion with his coach Juan Carlos Ferrero.

It was to no avail, however, as the El Palmar native continued to be wayward with his first serve and backhand.

Alcaraz saved break points on consecutive games before it was third time lucky for Norrie as the Briton finally broke at 3-3 to close in on victory.

Alcaraz made him serve it out, and a first match point went begging as a groundstroke by Norrie bobbled twice on the net cord before agonisingly falling on his side of the net.

But the Briton composed himself to seal the victory at the second time of asking and earn his third career win over the 22-year-old.

MEDVEDEV EASES PAST MUNAR

Former world number one Daniil Medvedev kickstarted his campaign at the Paris Masters on Tuesday with a comfortable 6-1, 6-3 win over Spaniard Jaume Munar.

The 2020 Paris Masters champion began briskly on the vast centre court of the event's new La Defense Arena home, claiming the opening set in under half-an-hour.

Eleventh seed Medvedev then secured the crucial break in the sixth game of the second set and served out to set up a second-round meeting with Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov.

Earlier, Canadian ninth seed Felix Auger-Aliassime kept alive his hopes of qualifying for the ATP Finals in Turin with a comeback 6-7 (2/7), 6-3, 6-3 victory over Argentinian Francisco Comesana.

Auger-Aliassime is ninth in the race for the eight-place tournament and needs a deep run in the French capital to make his second career appearance at the season-ending tournament.

Shock Shanghai Masters winner Valentin Vacherot raised the roof on the 17,500-capacity centre court as he continued his remarkable form in the opening match of the day.

The Monegasque wildcard beat Czech 14th seed Jiri Lehecka 6-1, 6-3 in under an hour, and will next meet his cousin Arthur Rinderknech in a repeat of the Shanghai final earlier in October.

Canadian Gabriel Diallo beat Tallon Griekspoor of the Netherlands 6-3, 6-4 and France's Corentin Moutet fought past American lucky loser Reilly Opelka in three sets.

In the night session, Spanish world number one Carlos Alcaraz will play his first match of the tournament when he meets Britain's Cameron Norrie in the round of 32.

Fourth seed Taylor Fritz will round out the day's action against Australian qualifier Aleksandar Vukic.

