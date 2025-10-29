Putellas-inspired Spain to defend Nations League title against Germany

After putting four goals past Sweden in the first leg of the last-four draw, world champions Spain came away with a 1-0 victory in Gothenburg to advance with a 5-0 aggregate.

PARIS (AFP) – Two-time Ballon D'Or winner Alexia Putellas scored again Tuesday to ensure Spain will defend their women's UEFA Nations League title against Germany.

Germany drew the second leg of their semi-final 2-2 with France in the northern French city of Caen and progressed 3-2 on aggregate.

The two-legged final will be held on November 28 and December 2, with the second leg to be played at Atletico Madrid's Estadio Metropolitano.

"We've never had the opportunity to play at the Metropolitano," Putellas said.

"Hopefully the fans will be the 12th player and we can win another title."

Putellas, who bagged two goals in the first leg, scored in the 74th minute from only Spain's second strike on target despite dominating possession.

She calmly slotted into the top corner with a classy first-time finish after Claudia Pina, teed up by Aitana Bonmati, played a clever pass.

France were quickly on the scoreboard in Caen through a Melvine Malard header.

Nicole Anyomi pulled one back for Germany in the 12th minute after pivoting past Maelle Lakrar and fizzing a shot into the top-left corner.

Germany made it two on the night with a 50th minute goal from winger Klara Buehl, who powered a left-footed shot into the roof of the net from a tight angle after driving into the box.

Clara Mateo gave France hope with a late header off a Kadidiatou Diani cross to draw the match level.

But there was no more in the tank as the visitors held on to break the hearts of France and the raucous partisan home supporters in the Normandy port city.

"It was a very tough game, so we're very happy we're in the final right now. We had the mentality to put everything on the line this evening," Germany midfielder Sjoeke Nuesken told UEFA.com.

The final, Nuesken added, would be "a tough game for us. We played against them at Euro 2025, so we know it's going to be really hard".

"As always, we'll try to give everything, and we'll be putting everything on the line to get the win."

