England women lose to Brazil on Euros homecoming

MANCHESTER (AFP) – England's women were beaten 2-1 at home by Brazil on Saturday to spoil their homecoming after defending the European Championship.

Playing for the first time since defeating Spain on penalties to win Euro 2025 in July, Sarina Wiegman's side paid the price for a poor start.

Goals inside the first 18 minutes from Bia Zaneratto and Dudinha gave South American champions Brazil a perfect start at Manchester City's Etihad Stadium.

The visitors then had captain Angelina sent-off after just 21 minutes but still held on for a memorable victory.

Georgia Stanway's second-half penalty reduced England's deficit and Alex Greenwood and Stanway both hit the woodwork among a number of chances to equalise.

"They got the red card and from then we dominated the game. What was missing was the final part," said Wiegman.

The Lionesses will hope for an improved display when they host Australia in Derby on Tuesday.