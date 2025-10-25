Fernandes turned down Saudi offer to pursue Man Utd dreams

Bruno Fernandes has revealed he rejected a lucrative move to Saudi Arabia in favour of pursuing his Manchester United dreams.

United captain Fernandes is set to make his 300th appearance for the club in Saturday's Premier League match against Brighton at Old Trafford.

United have struggled for much of Fernandes' time in Manchester and last season they finished 15th -- which ranked as the club's worst final top-flight position since 1973-74.

They also lost the Europa League final against fellow strugglers Tottenham to shatter their hopes of qualifying for the Champions League.

Fernandes was offered an escape route during the close-season when Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal reportedly expressed interest.

But he spurned the move to focus on unfinished business with the 20-time English champions, who last won the title in 2013.

"We always say we have an offer from Saudi because obviously wherever I have to go, they have to come. They can choose not, but I'd prefer them to come," he said in reference to wife Ana and his family.

"And obviously the first thing she said was 'have you achieved everything you wanted to achieve at the club?' Because she knows that I haven't."

Fernandes has sometimes been criticised for an overly emotional attitude on the pitch, with team-mates subjected to frustrated tirades.

But United boss Ruben Amorim accepts the Portugal midfielder's fiery personality is part of his burning desire to win the Premier League and Champions League.

"The manager spoke with me," Fernandes said. "He said I was still part of the project. He wanted me to stay. The club said the same.

"I always said that if the club was like 'Bruno, we want to cash in, we want to make some money, we don't think you can be part of the future project' or whatever, I would be like 'OK, I have to find a solution for myself, whatever is best for me and my family, and I will leave'.

"But obviously that wasn't the case. I felt that I was still part of the plan, that I could still help the club to achieve whatever was our aims."

Fernandes has a contract until 2027, with the option of a further year.

And the 31-year-old has no intention of discussing his future with anyone until after the World Cup next year.

"As I've always said, I feel good here," he said. "I want to achieve my dreams still. But obviously I can't talk by the side of the club.

"I've seen a lot of news. I've seen a lot of people talking that I had an agreement to go already next season. If the club has done that agreement, it wasn't made with me, so I haven't spoken with anyone.

"My agent also knows how I work, so if he wants to talk to me, it will be after the World Cup. Because until then, I won't speak to anyone."

