Arteta praise for Gyokeres as Arsenal striker ends goal drought

LONDON (Reuters) – One of the few clouds hanging over Arsenal this season has been the lack of goals from the big-money centre forward Viktor Gyokeres but he erased some doubts with a timely return to form by scoring twice in a 4-0 defeat of Atletico Madrid on Tuesday.

Gyokeres, who Arsenal signed for 64 million pounds ($85.89 million) from Sporting, poached his side's third and fourth goals to end a nine-game streak without netting for club and country.

The Swede was all smiles as he was substituted late on and manager Mikel Arteta said the 27-year-old fully deserved the ovation he received from the Arsenal fans.

"I think he deserved it because everything that we were seeing in terms of what he was bringing to the team and how much he was helping the team in many areas, apart from scoring goals in the last few weeks," Arteta told reporters.

"There was no debate about that. It was about keeping that belief in himself, that emotional state that he can enjoy and play freely. I look at his teammates as well, in the picture and the video, they are all so happy for him."

His opening goal was a messy affair as his weak shot dribbled into the net via a deflection while his second came from yet another Arsenal set piece with Gabriel heading a corner into the path of the Sweden international.

"He makes us a much better team. I think we've become much more unpredictable. He's so physical, the way he presses the ball, holds the ball, that's phenomenal," Arteta said.

"He's scored two very different ones today, and hopefully he starts to get some momentum and a good run of goals."

Gyokeres now has five for the season, including three in the Premier League, and was clearly relieved to be back on target.

"(It's reward) for the team, but of course, me as well," he said of the win that maintained Arsenal's 100% start in the Champions League. "I do my best all the time, work hard and contribute with different stuff. It'll come sooner or later."