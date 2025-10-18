Flawless Fleetwood jumps into India Championship lead

Fleetwood played a flawless second round of eight-under to move into the lead at the India Championship on Friday, while Ryder Cup teammate Rory McIlroy was six strokes off the lead.

NEW DELHI (AFP) – Tommy Fleetwood played a flawless second round of eight-under to move into the lead at the India Championship on Friday, while Ryder Cup teammate Rory McIlroy was six strokes off the lead.

The Englishman hit eight birdies including five on the back nine to open up a one-shot advantage ahead of overnight leader Shane Lowry at the picturesque Delhi Golf Club.

Fleetwood said playing alongside Lowry and Europe's Ryder Cup-winning captain Luke Donald got the best out of him.

"Yeah, unbelievable three-ball," said Fleetwood. "I think because you're so comfortable with each other, you do your own thing... It's always like a bonus when you're with two guys that you're really close with.

"It has been a great two days. I feel like if I'm playing with Shane for the next two days, I'm doing something right probably."

Lowry had an up and down round and ended with a bogey for a three-under 69 in round two to take joint second place with 2023 British Open champion Brian Harman of the US.

Japan's Keita Nakajima kept up his impressive play from round one to reach 10-under for the tournament, two strokes behind Fleetwood.

The Lodhi course in the heart of Delhi is a tight strip with little margin for error despite the birds, peacocks and Mughal monuments making for a serene backdrop.

"It's a pretty tough course to learn, really," said Harman. "I mean, there's some really awkward tee shots. It's a little different than what we're used to, but I enjoyed the course."

'SCRAPPY' MCILROY

McIlroy comes into the tournament as the star attraction in his India debut after his crucial role in Europe's Ryder Cup victory, but had to fight to stay in contention.

He looked visibly frustrated with back-to-back bogeys on the 11th and 12th holes, the second after missing a three-foot par putt.

But the five-time major winner soon lifted his game with four birdies over the closing six holes to post a second consecutive 69 as every putt drew applause from the crowd.

McIlroy looked relieved after his birdie on the final hole as he shook hands with cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar.

"I felt like my approach play was pretty scrappy, missed an iron shot right on four, so that's not ideal," McIlroy, who has gone for a driver-free strategy at the Delhi course, told reporters.

"Being a little tidier and keep the bogeys off the scorecard, I think I can have a good weekend and get closer to the leaders."

The inaugural $4 million tournament has attracted a stellar field including McIlroy Ryder Cup teammate Viktor Hovland who is tied 17th with the Masters champion and five others.

Indians had a tough day with only Shubhankar Sharma, Dhruv Sheoran, Shiv Kapur, Anirban Lahiri and Abhinav Lohan making the cut for the final two rounds.

