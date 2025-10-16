Guerrero, Springer sparks Blue Jays, who hit 5 HRs and cut Mariners' ALCS lead to 2-1 with 13-4 rout

SEATTLE (AP) — Tired in Toronto, the Blue Jays slugged in Seattle.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and George Springer woke up Toronto as the Blue Jays hit five home runs to rebound from an early deficit, routing the Mariners 13-4 Wednesday night and closing to 2-1 in the AL Championship Series.

Toronto had 18 hits — all within the first three pitches of each at-bat.

“If they give us a first pitch, the pitch that we’re looking for, we’re going to attack and we’re going to be aggressive,” Guerrero said.

Seattle starter George Kirby gave up eight of the hits.

“I wasn’t really executing when they got the guys on base,” Kirby said. “And they’re really aggressive when that happens. They made some good swings.”

Julio Rodríguez’s two-run, first-inning homer off former Cy Young Award winner Shane Bieber put Seattle ahead and stirred thoughts of a possible sweep in the best-of-seven matchup by a team seeking its first World Series appearance.

Andrés Giménez then sparked the comeback with a tying, two-run homer in a five-run third against Kirby.

Springer, Guerrero, Alejandro Kirk and Addison Barger also went deep as the Blue Jays totaled 2,004 feet of homers.

