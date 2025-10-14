Sweden's World Cup dreams all but over after Kosovo defeat

GOTHENBURG (Reuters) - Sweden's World Cup hopes were dealt a crushing blow as they suffered a 1-0 home loss to Kosovo on Monday that all but ends their chances of reaching the finals, with a third qualifying defeat piling more pressure on coach Jon Dahl Tomasson.

The result leaves Sweden bottom of Group B with one point from four matches and only a slim mathematical chance of reaching the playoffs after next month's final two rounds of matches.

"I have a contract with the Swedish federation and we are in the middle of qualifying," Tomasson told Viaplay when asked if he planned to resign.

"Of course, it's not good enough tonight and it's a terrible result."

Kosovo are second with seven points, three behind leaders Switzerland who drew 0-0 away to third-placed Slovenia (three points) in Ljubljana on Monday.

The group winners qualify directly for the World Cup with the runners-up going into the playoffs.

Kosovo, who beat the Swedes 2-0 in Pristina last month, completed a famous double with Fisnik Asllani's first-half strike proving decisive.

The forward scored his first international goal in the 32nd minute with a close-range finish after fine link-up play between Vedat Muriqi and Veldin Hodza sliced open a static back line.

Sweden controlled possession after the break but remained toothless in front of goal.

"It really hurts. We forgot how to score goals and I don't know why," Tomasson added.

Alexander Isak twice went close, first heading over and later slicing wide as Kosovo's defence stood firm amid boos from the frustrated home fans around the Ullevi Stadium.

The striker came agonisingly close to snatching a stoppage-time equaliser but his powerful header was kept out by Arijanet Muric, whose stunning save ensured victory for the visitors.

