Deschamps urges Mateta to compete for spot in France's team with enthusiasm

(Reuters) – Crystal Palace forward Jean-Philippe Mateta was called up to the French squad because of his "good habit" of scoring goals but the 28-year-old will still have to prove himself on the pitch and in training, coach Didier Deschamps said.

Mateta scored 17 goals in all competitions last season as Palace won the FA Cup to lift the first major trophy of their 164-year-old history.

He has previously played in France's youth teams and featured at the Paris Olympic Games last year, winning a silver medal.

France face Azerbaijan and Iceland in a pair of World Cup qualifiers this month, where Mateta will be hoping to make a case for his inclusion in Deschamps's squad for next year's World Cup in North America.

"He has to do what he knows how to do, which is to play as naturally as possible," Deschamps told reporters on Monday.

"He has a good habit of scoring goals, whether for his club or with the younger teams and the Olympic team during the Olympic Games. So this is a big moment for him. Let him come with his enthusiasm and his qualities.

"He knows most of the players because he's had seen in the younger teams too. It's not about winning me over (personally). That's not how it works. (He has to prove himself) in the team, in training and during matches."

Deschamps added that attacker Kylian Mbappe was being treated for an injury he had picked up while playing for Real Madrid in a 3-1 LaLiga victory over Villarreal on Saturday.

"He had a minor issue, but it's not a deal-breaker, otherwise he wouldn't be here today. We'll take the time with the medical staff to assess the situation. And then we'll see how it develops," the Frenchman said.

Group D leaders France host bottom side Azerbaijan at the Parc des Princes on October 10 before travelling to face second-placed Iceland three days later.