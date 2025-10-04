Ryder Cup winner MacIntyre shares lead at Alfred Dunhill Links

Robert MacIntyre took the share of the clubhouse lead on Friday before the second round of the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship.

LONDON (AFP) – Local hero Robert MacIntyre overcame extreme conditions as the Ryder Cup golfer took the share of the clubhouse lead on Friday before the second round of the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship was suspended.

After early starter Richard Sterne posted a bogey-free 67 on the Old Course at St Andrews to set the target at 12 under par, it seemed he would remain out in front by himself as strong winds and heavy rain lashed down on all three Scottish courses involved in the tournament.

But MacIntyre joined Sterne at the top of the leaderboard following a second straight 66 after making seven birdies and a solitary bogey in the worst of the weather.

South Africa's Louis Oosthuizen, a compatriot of Sterne, was one shot behind the co-leaders after carding a 68 at Kingsbarns, one ahead of a large group containing Scotland's Scott Jamieson and Northern Ireland's Tom McKibbin.

MacIntyre, a member of the Europe team that defeated the United States 15-13 in the Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black in New York last month, started his second round at the 10th tee and posted birdies on the 11th, 12th and 14th holes.

The world number nine also birdied the third and fifth -- from around 20 feet -- before tapping in for another from close range on the ninth to join Sterne in first place.

"It was almost a perfect round of golf, especially once the weather came in, just a lovely round," said MacIntyre.

"It's difficult when it gets this windy. It's hard to hit the ball good with the wind.

"So I was having to try and fight the wind on certain holes and wasn't comfortable. But I made some beautiful shots."

Those with holes still to complete will return to the course at 0700 GMT on Saturday before the third round begins at 1130 GMT with a shotgun start.

After playing one round at each of St Andrews, Carnoustie and Kingsbarns, those remaining in the field all take on the Old Course at St Andrews -- the Home of Golf -- on Sunday.

