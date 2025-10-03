Frank lauds Tottenham's comeback ability, but would rather lead

LONDON (Reuters) - Tottenham Hotspur manager Thomas Frank has been impressed by his side's ability to recover from losing positions in their recent run but would rather they lead from the front.

The London club salvaged a 2-2 draw having trailed 2-0 away to Bodo Glimt in the Champions League on Tuesday and also fell 2-0 behind at Brighton & Hove Albion and 1-0 at home to Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League before drawing.

The Dane's side have lost only once in nine games so far this season in all competitions, not including a penalty shootout defeat against Paris St Germain in the UEFA Super Cup, yet they have failed to fire on all cylinders.

"We start tomorrow trying to get up 1-0 first," Frank told reporters ahead of Saturday's trip to Leeds United. "... it's football and in football there's a relatively big risk that the opponents will score and you need to manage to overcome that.

"I think the mentality and the foundation we are building, it's very important that you are able to do that.

"I'm very pleased that I was able to do it three times in a row, because it's a big thing. Of course, it would be nice just to run over teams and win 3-0 easy, but very few teams do that."

Spurs will have defender Cristian Romero back on Saturday after he missed the midweek trip to Norway with a foot injury but striker Dominic Solanke and winger Randal Kolo Muani are still not ready.

"Romero is fit, available and will start tomorrow, that's promising news. He had contact to his foot and medical did a good job to get that turned around," Frank said.

Promoted Leeds have started the season in solid fashion and are unbeaten at home in the league for more than a year.

"I always admire (Elland Road) as one of the best stadiums to go to because the atmosphere is fantastic there. So it's a game we're looking forward to playing," said Frank, whose side are in fourth place with 11 points from six games.