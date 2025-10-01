Israel's role in world football should be decided by UEFA, says Montagliani

LONDON (Reuters) - Israel's continued participation in international football has to be dealt with first and foremost by European governing body UEFA, FIFA vice-president Victor Montagliani said on Wednesday.

UEFA was expected to hold an emergency vote this week on whether to suspend Israel from European competition over the war in Gaza.

However, British media reported that the continental body has decided to hold off on a proposed vote following the announcement of U.S. President Donald Trump's 20-point plan to end the war in the region.

Israel are third in Group I of the qualifying stage for next year's World Cup in the U.S., Canada and Mexico. Amnesty International on Wednesday sent a letter to FIFA and UEFA calling on them to suspend the Israel Football Association.

However, Montagliani, President of the North and Central America and Caribbean soccer federation CONCACAF, said it was down to UEFA to rule on Israel's participation.

"First and foremost, it (Israel) is a member of UEFA, no different than I have to deal with a member of my region for whatever reason... They have to deal with that," Montagliani told reporters at the Leaders sports business conference.

"And I respect not only their process but whatever decision they make."

Montagliani will attend the FIFA Council meeting in Zurich on Thursday where the issue of Israel's participation is not on the agenda nor is the proposal from South American federation CONMEBOL to expand the 2030 World Cup to 64 teams.

NO PLANS TO MOVE MATCHES FROM CURRENT VENUES

Next year's World Cup from June 11-July 18 will be the biggest ever having already been expanded to 48 teams from 32.

Montagliani insisted that no games would be moved from planned venues despite Trump saying last month that he would consider relocating matches from cities he did not deem safe.

"If I have to react every time a politician makes a statement, whether it's a president or senator or congressman ... then I wouldn't be doing my job, because I'd be focusing on what these guys say," the Canadian added.

"So the reality is, we're focused on the 16 venues and making sure that they're ready to go ..."

However, Montagliani said the kickoff times in certain venues could be changed after the experience of the Club World Cup hosted in the U.S. earlier this year, where some matches took place in extreme heat and humidity.