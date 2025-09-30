Dolphins' Tyreek Hill carted off field and taken to hospital with dislocated left knee

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Tyreek Hill’s season for the Miami Dolphins potentially came to a sudden end on Monday night, when the standout wide receiver’s left knee became badly twisted shortly after he made a catch near the sideline.

Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel said Hill was diagnosed with a dislocated knee. Hill was to remain hospitalized overnight, McDaniel said.

An air cast was placed over his leg before Hill — cheering and clapping, acknowledging the cheers of fans — was taken off the field on a cart. He was then taken to a nearby hospital, the Dolphins said, “for imaging, evaluation and observation” of the knee injury.

“He was probably in the best spirits of any player that I’ve ever seen (have) such a terrible experience,” McDaniel said. “He immediately had wide eyes and was talking, ‘I’m good, just make sure the guys get this win.’ He was focused on the team.”

The Dolphins expected to learn more details on Tuesday, McDaniel said. Hill was undergoing an MRI exam and a CT scan late Monday night, his agent, Drew Rosenhaus, told Miami television station WSVN.

“Are there any torn ligaments? Is there torn cartilage? Are there any broken bones? You check on the blood flow. Any, God forbid, nerve damage?” Rosenhaus said in the television interview. “All this is getting checked out.”