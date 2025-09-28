Europe shrugs off intense abuse to reach brink of Ryder Cup win

The champions won both the foursomes and four-ball sessions by 3-1 to grab commanding 11.5-4.5 lead

FARMINGDALE (United States) (AFP) – Europe battled through a torrent of insults from a raucous crowd to grab a record seven-point lead over the United States and move to the brink of retaining the Ryder Cup with a dominant display at Bethpage Black on Saturday.

The reigning champions won both the foursomes and four-ball sessions by 3-1 to seize a commanding 11.5-4.5 lead despite an intense atmosphere with over-the-top remarks causing Rory McIlroy to swear at hecklers who disturbed him multiple times while trying to make putts.

Europe need only two wins and a draw from Sunday's 12 concluding singles matches to retain the Cup.

"Just the resiliency and the confidence these guys have in themselves, in their partners, is really truly incredible," Europe captain Luke Donald said.

The Americans must produce the greatest last-day comeback in Cup history to reclaim the trophy, needing 14.5 points to do so.

"We got beat today but I'm really proud of how we fought," US captain Keegan Bradley said.

The largest previous lead entering singles in the current format was 11-5 by the Americans in 2021 and Europe in 2004.

Extra police were needed to try to quell some fans and even US players tried to quiet spectators.

But nothing could deny McIlroy, who joined Tommy Fleetwood in staying unbeaten.

"You need your superstars to perform at their highest," Donald said. "And they certainly have showed that so far."

McIlroy and pal Shane Lowry beat Cam Young and Justin Thomas 2-up in four-balls, McIlroy calling the win "hugely satisfying" and adding, "I'm drained to say the least."

Asked if the crowd went too far, McIlroy replied, "When you play an away Ryder Cup, it's really challenging. It's not for me to say.

"People can be their own judge of whether they took it too far or not. I'm just proud of us for being able to win today with what we had to go through."

'What I live for'

Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry celebrated after their defeat of Justin Thomas and Cameron Young.



Lowry, who took plenty of taunts of his own, had never faced anything like it.

"It was intense. It was like something I've never experienced," Lowry said. "But this is what I live for. This is it. This is the reason I get up in the morning, for stuff like this."

Tensions also boiled over elsewhere.

England's Justin Rose and Tommy Fleetwood beat Scottie Scheffler and Bryson DeChambeau 3&2 after a spat between Rose and DeChambeau caddie Greg Bodine.

"I was ready to hit my putt. I didn't feel like that space was being honored," Rose said. "I maybe made my feelings known. Asked him to move. Maybe not as politely as I could have done.

"From my point of view, it was something taken in a way that wasn't intended. I was trying to control my environment in that moment."

Rose said the matter was settled after a discussion.

Top-ranked Scheffler became the first American to start 0-4 in Cup play.

Seeking the first road victory in the rivalry since their 2012 "Miracle at Medinah," the Europeans unleashed clutch putting and impressive shotmaking to frustrate US supporters.

A video board displays spectator etiquette at the Ryder Cup, were raucous USA fans made life hard for a charging Europe side.



US Open winner J.J. Spaun birdied the last two holes to join Xander Schauffele in a four-ball win over Sepp Straka and Jon Rahm, who had been unbeaten this week and not lost a Cup pairs match since 2018.

"They are playing unbelievable golf," Schauffele said of Europe. "They're making a lot of birdies and we're not. They're beating us flat out."

Tyrrell Hatton, a late replacement for injured Viktor Hovland, birdied the last to join Matt Fitzpatrick in a 1-up win over Americans Sam Burns and Patrick Cantlay.

Donald, who guided Europe's 2023 win at Rome, is trying to become the first captain to win back-to-back Cups since English countryman Tony Jacklin in 1987.

Americans lead the all-time rivalry 27-15-2 but Europe lead 12-9-1 since the roster was expanded beyond Britain and Ireland in 1979.