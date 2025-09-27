Trailing at the Ryder Cup, America stays (mostly) the same for Day 2, Europe doesn't change a thing

FARMINGDALE, N.Y. (AP) — Even though he’s in a hole at the Ryder Cup, American captain Keegan Bradley is sticking with the same lineup, with only one tweak. And European captain Luke Donald isn’t changing a thing.

The Americans will play seven of the same eight players for Saturday’s opening alternate-shot matches as played in the morning on Day 1, when they walked off the course with a 3-1 deficit. The Europeans will run it back with all four of their teams.

Bradley is calling on Bryson DeChambeau to open the action, same as he did Friday, but will pair him with Cameron Young instead of Justin Thomas — the only substitution from opening day.

The Americans closed the first day trailing 5 1/2-2 1/2. No team has overcome that big a first-day deficit since the U.S. erased a 6-2 gap in 1999.

“He hit a lot of incredible shots,” Bradley said of DeChambeau, who lost both his matches Friday. “Ultimately, we needed to make more putts. I think everyone on our team would say that.”