Kane scores twice to reach 100 Bayern goals in record time

MUNICH (Germany) (AFP) – Harry Kane scored twice to reach 100 goals for Bayern Munich on Friday as the German champions continued their perfect start to the Bundesliga season with a 4-0 win over Werder Bremen.

Playing his 104th game for Bayern, Kane became the fastest man to 100 goals with a club in Europe's top-five leagues, breaking the record of 105 matches jointly held by Cristiano Ronaldo and Erling Haaland.

The England striker is averaging two goals a game in the current Bundesliga campaign.

"It's crazy even for me to be honest. It's an honour to reach 100 goals for this great club and to do it so quickly is something I'm really proud of," Kane told Sky Germany.

Bayern coach Vincent Kompany also hailed his striker's performance, noting that it was not just goals that Kane delivered.

"I always remind people to look at his defensive work and how much he tracks back as well. He's broken this record but he's done so while giving so much to the team," said the Belgian.

Bayern celebrated the first weekend of Oktoberfest in style as a brace from Kane and goals from Jonathan Tah and Konrad Laimer saw them claim their fifth win in five league games.

Kane had two early chances to score as he and Michael Olise carved through the Bremen defence in the opening minutes.

He skewed the first chance wide and was denied on the second by Arsenal loanee and Bundesliga debutant Karl Hein in the Bremen goal.

Tah gave Bayern the lead on 22 minutes, flicking in an elegant backheel off Luis Diaz's knee after a fizzing cross from Olise.

The visitors were looking to hit Bayern on the break, but became increasingly fenced into their own penalty area as the first half progressed.

Kane struck just before the break, drawing a foul from Marco Friedl in the box and slotting the penalty coolly into the bottom corner.

That was his 99th goal in a Bayern shirt and 20 minutes after the break, he sidefooted in a pass from Diaz to bring up his century.

Laimer added a fourth after a well-worked move three minutes from time, but not for the first time in the Allianz Arena, it was Kane’s night.

'LOVING EVERY MINUTE'

The former Tottenham striker now has 15 goals in eight games across all competitions so far this season.

His breathtaking run of form comes amid rumours linking him with a move either to Barcelona or a return to the Premier League next summer.

Yet Kane himself dismissed the transfer gossip after Friday's game, insisting Bayern was "absolutely" the best place for him to win titles.

"I'm really happy here at Bayern. I've got two years left on my contract and I'm loving every minute. I enjoy playing here in front of the fans, I enjoy the team and the manager, so it's not in my thought process at all," he said.

He added that he would be open to extending his contract with Bayern.

"We haven't had that conversation yet, but it's something I'm sure we can discuss. Nobody's panicking yet and when the time comes, we'll have an open honest conversation about where I'm at and what the future of this club is. All I can say is we're heading in the right direction.

"My family are settled now, my kids are in school. So from that point of view I'm not homesick."

